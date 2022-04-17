RALPH C SCHOOLCRAFT, JR., 63 of South Charleston passed away April 13, 2022 at home.
Ralph was a retired South Charleston Police Officer for 24 years. He was a member of the FOP and an officer of DARE. After retiring from the Police Force, he worked for Kanawha County Park Police for 8 years. Ralph was an avid outdoors man, he loved fishing, boating, hunting, and camping. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jill (Miller). Ralph was the son of the late Ralph and Belva Schoolcraft.
Survivors include his son Alston Schoolcraft and wife Dana (Robinette) of Bedford, KY, sisters: Lois (Doug) Painter of Beaverton, OR; Cheryl (Rick) Muench of Union, KY; Hieda Schoolcraft of Newport News, VA; and Tammy Dingess of South Charleston. Grandchildren are Walker Schoolcraft, Paeton Robinette, and Aubreyana Schaffer. Ralph has numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews in OR, KY, PA, VA, and WV.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the South Charleston Community Center on April 20 at 4 p.m., with visitation and a reception following. Rev. Raymond Jordan of Bethany Baptist Church, where Ralph was a member, will be officiating.
The family would like to thank Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, and Stevens and Grass Funeral Home for their quick response and help.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Ralph's name to St. Jude's Hospital, 282 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.