RALPH DEAN ADKINS, 74, of Hamlin, WV, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 30, 2020; he was born in Sias, West Virginia August 3, 1945 by the late Leonard and Victoria Adkins. Ralph was a Vietnam War Veteran, and served in the Army as a SP5 auto mechanic in Vietnam. He dedicated his life to the service earning a Bronze Star and a National Defense Service Medal for his efforts during the war. A full military service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday July, 8 at DONEL C. KINNARD MEMORIAL STATE VETERANS CEMETERY, Dunbar, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.
Funerals for Monday, July 6, 2020
Cogar, Ina - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Hickman, Donna - 10 a.m., Hodam Cemetery, near Spencer.
Hilton, Delores - 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Ravenswood.
Huffman, William - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Wood, Lori - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Workman, Charles - 1 p.m., Morgantown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.