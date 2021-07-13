RALPH E. BOWSER, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Arbors of Gallipolis, Ohio. A Christian Burial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Henderson Cemetery in Henderson.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
- Anglers who catch salamanders for bait need to be careful what they pick up
- Cary out, Justice campaign manager Stauffer in as adviser to governor
- Gazette-Mail editorial: Joe Jeffries: A hypocrite judged by hypocrites
- Charleston historical building full of vacancies
- Former Cabell Midland player says Kansas paid him off after threats
- 55 in 55: Live music alive and well in Pocahontas County
- EPA recommends not issuing key water permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline, which touts carbon offset plan
- Final trial witnesses say funding for drug abuse programs strong as city, county plead for help
- 'Scaled-back' East End Yard Sale set for October
- Guest editorial: The truth is still out there