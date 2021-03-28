RALPH E. MANNING 79, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Catherine Russell Manning. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janet Manning.
Ralph was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1960 and attended Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans. He spent his career in the soft drink business. He loved mechanic work and customizing his cars, as well as remodeling projects on his home.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 57 years, Sondra Manning; son, Scott (Becky) Manning and daughter, Teresa (Bob) McEntee; granddaughters, Ashley (Alex) Murichu, Alyssa Manning, Melinda McEntee, Elaina McEntee, Emily Surface, Kayla Surface, and Julie Surface; great grandson, Gabe Murichu.
Private funeral service will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Aaron Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
In lieu of Flowers the family suggests donations to Grace Baptist Temple, In Memory of Ralph E. Manning, 1901 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Ralph's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
