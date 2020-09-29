RALPH EDWARD TUDOR, of Griffithsville, WV. Born: August 25, 1951, went home peacefully on September 27, 2020. He was the son of Delphia Arbaugh Tudor and the late Earnest Tudor. He was also preceded in death by one sister; Barbara Stanley, brothers in law; Danny Breedlove and Greg Linville, sister in law; Amy Linville, father in law; Gary Linville, friends; Larry Vickers, Freddie Woodrum, Virgil Pauley, Fred Adkins and Rodney Bias.
On September 21, 2020, Ralph accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Labors Local #1353 since 1969. He worked for multiple construction companys; Lester Construction, Kanawha Stone, Hooten Equipment and etc.. The last fifteen years he has worked on his farm, fencing, clear cutting and dozing. Ralph was known for being a hard worker.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years; Teresa Tudor, one daughter; Angel Tudor, two sons; Jeremy (Jessica) Tudor and Cody Schmidt, one nephew; Jake Linville, who lived with them for awhile, six grandchildren; Karden Tudor (Ty Oglesbee), Shelby Adkins (Brycen Nelson), Kolby Adkins, Addie Bender, Elie Bender and Nicolas Devine, great grandchildren; Stella Oglesbee, one brother; Jackie Tudor, six sisters; Doris (Gary) Sovine, Dorthy Breedlove, Ruth Tudor, Edna (Terry) Meadows, Connie (Pat) Lilly and Judy Tudor (Allen Doniff), mother in law; Marcey Linville, sisters in law; Lisa (Jim) Lackey and Kaleigh (Jeff) Miller, brothers in law; Jeff (Donna) Linville and Gary (Kim) Linville, friends; Jimmy Smith, Bronson Cheeks, Clinton Skeens, Phillip Keifer, Kevin Breedlove, Pam and John Walker, Tony Dragoo, Glen Doniff and a host of others.
Special thanks to the staff and Dr. James Stolling with Hospice Dignity, Chapmanville, WV., Dr. Chad Adkins and Boone Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Pastor Jimmy Lawrence and Rev. Oshel Bell officiating. Interment will follow at Tudor Cemetery, Griffithsville, WV. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.