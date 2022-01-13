RALPH "JACK" LYKINS, age 93 of Gallatin, formerly of Mt. Olive, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 15th at 12 p.m., in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, 100 East Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066, with Pastor Danny Spano officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, January 15th from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Hendersonville Memory Gardens, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Mr. Lykins was born April 25, 1928 in Marting, West Virginia to the late Ralph E. Lykins and Maude Eva Skaggs Lykins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Ruby Louise Copeland Lykins; son, Joseph Homer Lykins; brothers, Darrell Lykins, Jerry Lykins, and Wayne Lykins; and sisters, Anna Bell Hutton and Joyce Marie Peterson. He is survived by daughter, Iva Smedley (Jack) of Gallatin; 3 grandchildren, Scott Smedley (Anne) of Richmond, VA, Karen Jarrett (Jeff) of Hendersonville, TN, and Christopher Smedley (Nicole) of Raleigh, NC; and 8 great grandchildren. Mr. Lykins was a coal miner in West Virginia, retiring from Cannelton Industries after over 40 years of service. He served in many areas including plant operator inside and outside. Jack was loved by everyone and his greatest joy in life was his wife and family. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.