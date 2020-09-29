RALPH "JERRY" SNIDOW, 68, of Loops Road passed away September 24, 2020.
Born January 4, 1952, he was the son of the late Albert and Edith Snidow.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Snidow.
Survivors include his daughters, Ashley Justice and Michell Brown; stepdaughter, Amy Ennis; sisters, Mary Ellen Landers and Sharon Cook; brothers, Larry and Jeffrey Snidow; grandchildren, Brittany, Jason, Wade and Wilson.
There will be no service as he will be cremated.
Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
