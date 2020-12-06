RALPH JOSEPH CRINITI, 76 of Montgomery, WV passed away at home Thursday, December 3, 2020. Ralph was born January 18, 1944 in Boomer, WV to Angelo "Ralph" and Frances Sibio Criniti. He is preceded in death by his parents, his special aunt Anna Sibio; half brothers Frank and James Criniti; sisters Clara Cincinnati, Cora Mills and Mary Carelli.
He retired from WVU Institute of Technology as a Security Officer (aka Unit 4) for 21 years. He had also worked as a security officer at Valley Camp Coal Company. He was raised Catholic and was an alter boy at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church. He coached baseball and football in the Upper Kanawha Valley. He was very well respected and loved by all that knew him. He was a loving, caring and always joking father and friend. He was always willing to help people out.
He is survived by his companion Emma Ruth Atha; daughter Kimberly (Charles) Whipkey of Ashland, KY; sons Bubby (Mildred) Criniti of Glen Ferris and Bernie (Cheryl) Criniti of Gorham, NH; grandchildren Brittany (Josh) Raddish, Michael Criniti, Steven (Brandi) Crinity, Zack (Summer) Cummings, Suzanne Whipkey, Tara Purdy, Jacob Whipkey, Karien Criniti and Bryce Criniti. Great grandchildren are Kade, Ella and Riley. He is also survived by many other family members and friends who were like family.
Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Fr. Dominik Baok officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home and please follow social distancing and wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com