RALPH L. UNDERWOOD, 82 of Hughes Creek, WV passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at home after short illness. He was retired from Cannelton Ind. with 11 years of service. Ralph was a member of the Hughes Creek Community Church. Ralph was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years Janet (Ford) Underwood, sisters; Louise, Norma and Doris, brothers; Donald, Jackie and Terry. Surviving son; Norman "Ralphie" (Sherry) Underwood, daughters; Carolyn "Sissy" Harrison and her husband Wayne, Janet "Annette" Waugh and her husband Ricky, brothers; Larry, Garland and his wife Shirley, six grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Hughes Creek Community Church at 1 p.m., Friday, July 23rd with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the services in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Visitation will be the evening before Thursday, July 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Church in Hughes Creek, WV.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
