Ralph Langley
RALPH LANGLEY, 89, of Saint Albans, WV, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2022. He was a faithful and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.

Born on September 3, 1933, at home, he was the son of Frank and Goldie Langley of Kenova.

