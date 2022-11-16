RALPH LANGLEY, 89, of Saint Albans, WV, peacefully went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2022. He was a faithful and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.
Born on September 3, 1933, at home, he was the son of Frank and Goldie Langley of Kenova.
He served this great nation as a member of the Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain from 1954 to 1956 and was awarded the Navy Occupation Service Medal given to allied forces in Europe following World War II.
He later served as a member of the West Virginia State Police from 1957, retiring in 1988 as a Lieutenant overseeing a sophisticated laboratory at the Criminal Identification Bureau in South Charleston. Ralph became interested in firearms at an early age and would buy or trade guns so he could learn as much as he could about them. "I was always interested in how guns were manufactured, how they operated and how the powder and bullets behaved when the guns were fired".
Ralph was a member of Grace Baptist Temple and served as a Deacon. He loved the church with his words and his affection. Ralph and his wife enjoyed the fellowship of neighbors and church members by encouraging a smile while providing meals and spiritual comfort.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marie Bailey Langley, daughter, Leisa Langley Duga, (Don) of Baton Rouge, LA; sons; Ralph Franklin Langley II, (Lisa) of Winfield, WV; and James Thomas Mathew Langley, (Robbin) of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren, Jason Duga, (Nichole) of Houston, TX; Zachary Langley, (Samantha) of Wichita Falls, TX; Derek Langley of Morgantown, WV; Lindsey Duga of Baton Rouge, LA; Alex Langley, (Lauren) of Scott Depot, WV and Ethan Langley of Winfield, WV; great-grandchildren, Emie and Atticus of Wichita Falls, TX.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Pastor Brian Dean officiating. Entombment will follow.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Grace Baptist Temple, Saint Albans.
Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.