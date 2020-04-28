RALPH PRUDEN, 78, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
He was born on July 30, 1941 at home in Dunbar, to the late Daniel and Lola Pruden.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Harold, and Jack; and sister, Kathleen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dottie Pruden; sons, Eddie Pruden of Dunbar, Patrick Pruden and wife Stefanie of Belmont, NC; grandchildren, Mason Pruden of Dunbar, Abby Pruden of Charlotte, NC, and Madison Pruden of Belmont, NC.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28 in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, with Rev. Ross Harrison officiating.
A private visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 McCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.