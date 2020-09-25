RALPH RAYBURN JARRETT, 80, of Belle passed away September 22, 2020 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home following a long illness.
He was a retired service station operator for the Bonded Oil Company.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Charlotte Jarrett; parents, Ray and Marie Naylor Jarrett; and brothers, Gary and Arnold Jarrett.
Surviving are his son, Todd R. (Robyn) Jarrett of St. Albans; daughter, Leasha (Chris) Sticklen of Katy, Texas; brothers, Rondel Jarrett of Campbells Creek, Billy Jarrett of Hopewell, Virginia; sisters, Ada Moles, Elaine Fulcher and Karen Evans all of Campbells Creek; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Ed Jarrett officiating.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home for their care and love for Ralph.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
