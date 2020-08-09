RALPH ROBINSON, 94, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Kester, WV to the late James Matison and Mary Ethel Jones Robinson. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie Jean Robinson; Stepfather Alovell Barnhouse; brothers, Harry F., James M., Paul Brooks Robinson, and sister-in-law Phyllis Robinson.
Ralph was retired from Union Carbide Corp. / Rhone Poulenc. He served in the US Navy during World War II on the USS Abner Read.
He was a member and past master of the Washington Masonic Lodge # 58 A.F. & A.M., St. Albans, the York Rite, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Bodies, Beni Kedem Shrine Temple, Charleston, Nitro Moose Lodge # 565 and a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Perry (Jim) of St. Albans; granddaughters, Jill Sypolt (Mark) and Jeana Johnson (Johnny); great grandchildren Madisyn and Caden Johnson, Kaley and Cassidy Dawson and Leland and Benjamin Sypolt; sisters-in-law, Helen Robinson of St. Albans and Billie Robinson of Clendenin. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Dr. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday August 10, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to HospiceCare, In Memory of Ralph D. Robinson, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
The family would like thank his Hospice girls Mary, Brittany and Brittany RN. A special thank you to his caregiver Chanel Hunt for her loving care and support and also the family would like to acknowledge the support of his good friends Tom Steele and Jim Hubbard. He really looked forward to their visits.
