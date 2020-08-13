RALPH THOMAS "TOM" GEORGE, 90, of Cross Lanes, left his earthly body on August 10, 2020. He was born in South Charleston on July 12, 1930 to the late Warren Leslie and Erma Hill George.
Tom grew up in South Charleston and graduated from South Charleston High School where he played football on the 1945 undefeated state championship team. He was a Boy Scout and later a Boy Scout leader. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Tom met his sweetheart of 66 years, Merle, at the YWCA in 1953. He worked for the telephone company for 38 years. Tom was a founding and lifetime member of the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a licensed Minister, a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and served on the Executive Board for the WVABC. Tom loved spending time serving as a counselor at the West Virginia American Baptist Camp at Cowen where he twice served as interim caretaker. He loved the outdoors, fishing, golfing and camping with his family.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Steven Ray George; and brothers, Richard "Dick", Glenn and David George.
He is survived by his wife, Merle George at home; children, Debbie Shadowen (Dave) of Charleston, Mike George (Anita) of Harrisville, Beverly Stalnaker (David) of Cross Lanes, and Libby Workman (Chuck) of Nitro; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; family friends, Bob Garnett (Sue) of Cross Lanes, who Tom thought of as a son; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV with Pastors Jody Pistore and David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior the service at the funeral home.
"But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint" Isaiah 40:31.
