RALPH "TOM" THOMAS GEORGE, 90, of Cross Lanes died August 10, 2020. Service is 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.