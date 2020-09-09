RALPH WARREN "RW" BURNS, 52 of Hillsboro passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Emanuel Church Cemetery on Bruffy's Creek. Lantz Funeral Home is servinig the family.
