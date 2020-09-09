Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RALPH WARREN "RW" BURNS, 52 of Hillsboro passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Emanuel Church Cemetery on Bruffy's Creek. Lantz Funeral Home is servinig the family.