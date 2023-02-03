RALPH WORKMAN, 77, of Spencer, Roane County, West Virginia, sadly left us after a short illness on January 31, 2023 at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg.
Ralph was a member of the Clover Community Church in Spencer since 1996, he lived with his family in Rand, WV before moving to Clover.
He was born on February 21st, 1945 to George Wesley Workman, Sr. and Oma Runyon Workman in Boone County. He served three years in the United States Army and served two years in France while serving. He was a great soldier, loved his country, and has instilled in his sons the love of serving our country.
He raised his family in Rand, West Virginia from 1963-1996. He helped coach little league baseball and attended all football, wrestling, baseball, mountain bike events that his sons participated in. He retired from Kroger Company in Kanawha City after 30+ years.
He is preceded in death by his brother; Marvin Lee Workman of Elyria, OH, James Workman of Birmingham, AL, sisters; Lydia Workman Dolin of Seth, WV, Virginia Workman Thomas of Seth, WV
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Martha Lee Brown Workman and his two sons; Ralph Edward Jr., and David Lee Workman (Sara Taylor Workman), brothers; George W. Workman (Carolyn) of New Carlisle, OH, Waitman Eugene Workman (Carolyn) of Grand Bay, AL and his daughter in law Sara, he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He had a enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his sons and walking in the woods, feeding and watching the wildlife, puttering around on all his farm equipment and fixing things that were broke.. He loved spending time with his grandchildren Noah David Workman (Morgan), Phoebe Ann Workman, Paige Elisabeth and Parker Eli Workman. He was loved by all and was a devout husband, father, and grandfather.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Following the graveside service a reception will be held at the Clendenin Advent Christian Church Reception Hall.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.