RAMONA D. HALL, commonly known as "Toots" went to be in the arms of Jesus on November 18, 2021 after a prolonged illness at the age of 91.
Ramona was a resident of Cleveland, OH for 42 years before returning to South Charleston in 1990. She attended the Church of God on Ohio St. where she also resided.
Ramona was an avid member of her community along with her deceased sister-in-law, Cookie Wilson & best friend Glada Barker. They were very active in the Senior Citizen program at the South Charleston community Center. She loved anything that made noise, especially music. She lived for going to yard sales on Friday and Saturday mornings. She was an avid classic car admirer; whether it be riding in one or just looking, she loved them all. Ramona was truly up for anything that was going to be a fun time.
Ramona is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Pina Wilson of Gassaway, WV; her late husband Ronzel Hall; her son Dennis Nottingham; and 5 siblings.
She is survived by her three sons, Timothy (Elaine) Wilson; Chuck Lyons and companion Nancy Cochrane; Ernie (Doreen) Nottingham; daughter-in-law, Veronica Nottingham; six grandchildren, Michael Wilson; Todd (Breanna) Wilson, Dennis Jr. ( Lori) Nottingham, Rachel (Tony) Connelly, Kelli (Jon) Kelly, Shannon (Jeremy) Snee; two step grandchildren , Jessica (Shawn) Detamore, Jacqueline (Aaron) Keene; ten great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Cierra, Eli, Kellen, Luke, Kennedy, Emma, Remington, Claire, and Cora; four step great grandchildren, Kiva, Adeline, Zavara, Vyla; and a host of friends in the south Charleston and surrounding area.
A celebration of Ramona's life will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday November 24, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Johathon Eubank officiating. Interment will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway, WV.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 12 Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.
We want to extend a special thanks to Jacqueline Keene and Kathy Smith, her part time caregivers, as well as the HospiceCare staff for the care and compassion they showed Ramona in her last days.
We ask all that attend to wear a mask and practice safe distancing to protect all of those that attend.