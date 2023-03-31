RAMONA DAWN PENNINGTON, 81, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
Ramona, along with her husband Paul, were proud owners of Pennington Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge, WV for over 30 years.
She took pride in helping families transition through the difficult passing of a loved one. During that time, Ramona also worked as an x-ray technician in many settings ranging from a clinic or hospital to a maximum-security prison that led to many interesting life experiences.
Ramona was very active in the Gauley Bridge community and enjoyed participating in many civic organizations. She enjoyed the friendships and fellowship in her church women's group, her multiple quilt groups, and her cherished sister Red Hats. When she and her husband, Paul retired and moved to be near family in NC, Ramona quickly picked up where she left off by joining the St. James United Methodist Women's group, the Crystal Coast Quilt Guild, and the local Red Hat Society.
Ramona was very creative and shared those talents with anyone who might be interested. She dabbled in cake decorating, candy making, crocheting, and quilting to name a few of her talents. You were lucky indeed if you received one of her handmade treasures as a gift. She also shared her talents with the West Carteret Band and hemmed a multitude of band uniforms with a generous heart as the Marching Patriots set out to dazzle each band season with her proudly on the sidelines.
Ramona loved the furry members of her extended family as fiercely as she loved her human family members. Paul and Ramona had three family pets that included Fluffy, Munkin, and Luckie. Ramona's daughter Paula and her family had two dogs; Niki and Roxie and her son Kenneth had two dogs; Lily and Spaz. Ramona and Paul took Spaz and Lily in when Kenneth moved to England. In the Pennington household being a dog is like being a celebrity. There are always four food bowls to choose from and all the treats and lap time a dog can dream of. Roxie, Spaz, & Lily would go stay at what became affectionately known as "Camp Luckie" named after the Pennington's current beloved dog. The love and care the family dogs received at Camp Luckie were like none other and they were blessed indeed to have such a privilege.
Above all, Ramona was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Granny as family was everything to her. She certainly cherished and enjoyed being an active supporter for her grandchildren in their many endeavors in band, scouts, and any other adventure they may attempt. She was smitten with her grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 on Friday at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul Pennington of Newport; daughter Paula Dawn McKee and husband, Kent of Newport; son, Kenneth Paul Pennington of Reading, England; two grandchildren, Brendan McKee and Sydney McKee of Newport; brother, Von Mosser and wife, Wileda of Keyser, WV; nephew Von Mosser and wife Linda of Warsaw, VA; nephew Randy Mosser of Winston-Salem, NC; and her beloved dog Luckie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gorman W. and Rosena Mosser; brother, Gorman W. Mosser Jr. and her cherished furry family members Fluffy, Munkin, Niki, Spaz, Lily, and Roxie.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.