RAMONA "JEAN" FRAME, 86 of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Jean worked at CAMC in the switchboard until she retired. She lived the last years of her life "making memories" as she would often say, spending time with her beloved family. The spring was a time she greatly enjoyed. She loved to watch her flowers bloom while relaxing on her front porch with her dog Gypsy. Perhaps her greatest joy in life was getting to watch her great-grandchildren grow.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ora Miller, her three brothers, Okey Miller, Jimmy Miller, and Bobby Earl Miller, and her loving husband, Bernard Roy Frame Jr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Jim Vandal, her son, Bernard Roy Frame III, her grandson, Travis Vandal (Brianne), granddaughter, Erica Bertoldo (Marcena), and her three great - grandchildren, Tanner Vandal, Dillon Vandal, and Benny Birch Bertoldo.
Jean will be buried alongside her husband in a small countryside cemetery in Nicholas County (Birch River Cemetery) on Thursday, April 8 at 1 p.m., with Rev. Alvie Blankenship officiating. A graveside service with immediate family and close friends, no visitation will take place.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home in Sutton, WV will be in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to thank the amazing and loving staff at Hubbard Hospice House at Thomas Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care during Jean's final days.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hubbard House in Jean's name.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is humbled to be serving the Frame family.
On line condolences may be sent to: greene-robertsonfuneralhome.com