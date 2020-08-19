RAMONA LEA DAVIS FORD, age 90, a longtime resident of Charlton Heights, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born on June 30, 1930, in Mount Hope, WV, she was the daughter of the late Nora (Stone) and Emmett M. Davis of Scarbro, WV.
Ramona was a 1949 graduate of Oak Hill High School.
Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of 64 years, James H. Ford of Charlton Heights; brother, Carlos Davis of Oak Hill; and sister, Juanita Ellison of Mount. Hope.
She is survived by her sister, Delores Janiszewski of Fairfax, Virginia. She is also survived by her daughter, Michelle Ford Laird (Bill) of Oak Hill, and her son, J. Gregory Ford (Yeda) of Jackson, New Jersey.
Ramona was blessed with the love of her seven grandchildren, Dr. Amanda Dye (Wesley) of Hurricane, West Virginia, Dr. Kathryn Obrynba (Daren) of Dublin, Ohio, Kara Bowser (Aaron) of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Dr. Robert J. Stephens of Batavia, Ohio, and Brittany, Chelsea and Mackenzie Ford, all of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and six great grandchildren Ella, Madelyn and Nora Dye, Camryn Obrynba, and Claudia and Blaire Bowser.
Ramona will remain in the hearts of those who loved her and she will always be remembered as a very loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Throughout their lifetimes, Ramona and James Ford always had a special place in their home for their dogs and pets. Ramona was of the Methodist faith and was a longtime member of the Montgomery United Methodist Church.
The family expresses their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at the Oak Hill Place where Ramona lived during her most recent years and the Bowers Hospice House for their compassionate end of life care.
A private family service celebrating the life of Ramona Ford will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.