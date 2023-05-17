RAMONA M. SKEEN, 101 years of age, passed away March 31, 2023, at Advent Health Hospice Care in Palm Coast, Florida, where she had recently moved.
Ramona was born on October 29, 1921 in Blaine, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas and Margaret (Walsh) Keating and was the middle child of 7 children. She was a 1940 graduate of Wheaton high school in Wheaton, Kansas. She was married to Selmer Vail Skeen on August 18, 1942 and spent most of the next 25 years as an Air Force wife raising a family which eventually consisted of four children. During this time there were several family moves as her Husband was assigned to different bases, including assignments in England and Germany. They then moved to St. Albans W. Va., where she resided for the next 50 plus years prior to moving to Palm Coast in 2021. She loved to Crochet, work in her flowers, and was a great cook, especially known for her "Baked Steak".
Her Husband preceded her in death on December 9, 1993. She is survived by two sons-Thomas (Karla) Skeen of Rushville,In. and Gary (Olga) Skeen of Palm Coast, Fl. She is also survived by a sister, Virgie Plummer of West Moreland, Kansas, 8 Grand children, 5 Great Grand children, and many Nieces and Nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Husband Vail, Son and Daughter-in-law David and Donna Skeen, daughter Yvette Parker, two sisters- Margaret Mary Johnson and Jean Clinkenbeard, and three brothers- Bud, Dick, and Doug Keating.
Services and Interment are pending at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Advent Health Hospice Care, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, Fl. 32164.