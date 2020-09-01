RANDALL ALEN HOOSIER, 61, of Yawkey, WV passed away August 29, 2020 at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert and Norma June Stump Hoosier; and a brother James Eddie Hoosier.
He is survived by his siblings, Judith Chandler, Gloria Blevins, Roger Hoosier, Donald Hoosier, Karen Clark, Debra Walker, Kimberly Ferrell, Charles Gregory Hoosier and David Hoosier.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV.