RANDALL HANK STRICKLAND, 62 of Coopertown, WV, went home to be with the Lord Saturday February 26, 2022 after a battle with Covid pneumonia. He was born on August 30, 1959 in Charleston, WV to the late George William Strickland Jr. and Maggie Blanton, Taylor. In addition to his dad, Hank was proceeded in death by his grandparents, George and Nellie Strickland. Hank is survived by his mother; his wife of 42 years, Crystal Strickland; two sons, Jason (Brandy) Strickland of Teays Valley, WV and Brandon Strickland of Coopertown, WV; three grandchildren, Jason Luke and Peyton Nicole of Teays Valley and his hunting buddy, Caleb Logan of Coopertown; two brothers, Christopher of Mason County, WV and Brian of Coopertown, WV; nieces and nephew, Katie Strickland, Cydney Strickland, Chloe Carroll, Christopher Allen Strickland Jr and Brian Strickland Jr., Sarah Highlander, Jenny Wageman and Jill Stover; great niece and nephews, Isla and Greyson Wageman, Dylan and Zachary Highlander; sister-in-law, Patty (Billy) Stover; a very special Aunt Patricia Adkins; Uncle Charles (Erayna) Str ick land, Mark and Robin and a host of cousins and friends who loved him dearly. Hank was a wonderful teddy bear of a man whom everyone loved. Hank attended Sherman High School and then went to work at Flints Hardware before going to work in the mines for over 34 years. Hank loved being on his brother's farm in Mason County and hunting with him and Caleb. He loved going to the beach and sitting out by the pool and then having a big seafood dinner. Hank was a major animal lover and the family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter in his memory. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4, at 2 p.m. in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville with Rev. Ronnie Santonia and Rev. David Minturn officiating. Burial will follow in the Coopertown Cemetery Coopertown, WV. The visitation will be two hours before the service. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.