RANDALL JAMES REED, 66, of Scott Depot, passed away suddenly on August 5, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Reed, of Scott Depot; daughter, Danielle Reed of Scott Depot; son, Clifford (Brandy) Reed of Sissonville; father, James Reed of Sissonville; sisters, Sandy (Steve) Horton of Sissonville and Sue (Rick) Reed of Clendenin, and a multitude of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held privately for the family at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Randy's honor to any no-kill animal shelter.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com