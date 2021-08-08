Thank you for Reading.

Randall James Reed
RANDALL JAMES REED, 66, of Scott Depot, passed away suddenly on August 5, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lois Reed, of Scott Depot; daughter, Danielle Reed of Scott Depot; son, Clifford (Brandy) Reed of Sissonville; father, James Reed of Sissonville; sisters, Sandy (Steve) Horton of Sissonville and Sue (Rick) Reed of Clendenin, and a multitude of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held privately for the family at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Randy's honor to any no-kill animal shelter.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com

