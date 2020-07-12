Randall Joe Humphreys Sr.

RANDALL JOE HUMPHREYS SR., 77, of Canvas, passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital Hospice Center on Friday, July 10, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, in the Ward Road Cemetery at Nettie. Friends may call at the White Funeral Home at Summersville on Monday from noon until 2 p.m. with COVID-19 restrictions enforced.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.

Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.