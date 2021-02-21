Randall L. McClain

RANDALL L "RANDY" McCLAIN, 64, of Marshall, North Carolina went to his heavenly home on December 22, 2020 after complications from heart disease and diabetes. He was proceeded in death by his Grandparents, Father Roy McClain he died December 13, 2014 and Wife Roberta McClain died October 18, 2016. Randy is survived by his and Roberta's four children; Luke (Jessie) McClain, Kaitlin (Matt) Rasband, Larissa (Tim) Lawless, Emma McClain six grandchildren; Wyatt, Jase, Rhett, Lannah, Grayson, Hailey, his Mother Norma "Jean" McClain and his two Brothers William "Bill" (Dartana) McClain, Gary (Nancy) McClain.
Randy grew up in Nitro, West Virginia and graduated from Nitro High school in 1974. After high school he attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina where he met his wife Roberta Edstrom. Randy later completed his Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Huntington University. They lived in West Virginia for several years before moving to Illinois where Randy began work as a graphic artist and enjoyed using his Calligraphy skills. Randy enjoyed sports and watching Mountaineer football when he could, he also loved watching his children play in organized sports and cheering them on.
Randy found love and companionship again when he met Carol Boone in 2017. They were working on plans to spend their remaining years together in retirement.
A family gathering was at the Funeral home at 11 a.m., and a graveside service officiated by Pastor Mike Elder for Randy was held at Beechgrove Cemetery at 12 p.m., Saturday 2, 2021.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 main Street Poca was honored to assist the McClain family.