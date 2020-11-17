Randall Pimentel Bodner

RANDALL "RANDIE" PIMENTEL BODNER, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 58 on November 12, 2020.
Randie was born October 20, 1962 in Warner Robins, Georgia to the late Arthur Randall Peterman and Sarah Lou Watson Peterman.
Randie was raised in the country, in the small community of Kathleen, Georgia. She attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia, and received her degree in Business Administration as well as an MBA. She later went on to become an IRS Revenue Officer and proudly retired with 35 years of service.
Randie had a fondness for animals, especially cats. After having many animals as a child, she always had either a cat, or dog, or both at times in her home. She also was an avid reader and puzzle enthusiast. Collecting and cooking new recipes was also a favorite activity of hers.
Above all else, Randie was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and beloved Sister. She loved and protected her family with her whole heart.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 25 years, David Andrew Bodner of Charleston; two sons, Joshua Adam Peterman Pimentel (Whitney), and John David Hobbiton Bodner; three wonderful grandchildren, Lorelai, Carson, and Beckett Pimentel; sisters, Cindy Peterman, Deborah Peterman (with son Matthew) of Prattville, Alabama, and Cathy Shaw of Perry, Georgia; along with all her family, will have holes in their hearts from her absence.
In this time of the Coronavirus and social distancing, a private ceremony with immediate family is planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.