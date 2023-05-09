RANDALL "RANDY" DRAKE, 74, of Elkview, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
While living in Florida during the early 80's, Randy received recognition for being involved in CAD of the shuttle program at the Kennedy Space Center. He retired from the DuPont Plant in Belle in 2012 where he was affectionately known by his co-workers as "Earl."
Randy was the son of Sylvia and Shirley "Shoat" Drake. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jamie, and his sister Sue Ann Moore.
Randy is survived by his wife of 50 years Rita Drake of Elkview, and his sons Jason (Stefanie) of Frazier's Bottom and Matthew of Charleston. He is also survived by his two beloved grandsons Austin and Alex Drake of Frazier's Bottom, which were the lights of his life. His whole world revolved around his grandsons and that was clearly evident by how involved he was in every aspect of their lives.
He is also survived by his siblings Larry Tate, Jake (Nancy) Tate, John (Rose) Drake, Mary (Dale) Goff, Judy Moles, Sharon Drake, Sandy (Tom) Goad and Kim (Chuck) Moles. Randy is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Bradley Moles, with whom he has an especially close bond.
Service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday May 10, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Tony Craigo Officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Winfield Little League, where Randy enjoyed many nights watching his grandsons play baseball. For donations contact winfieldlittleleague@gmail.com
