RANDALL "RANDY" DRAKE, 74, of Elkview, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

While living in Florida during the early 80's, Randy received recognition for being involved in CAD of the shuttle program at the Kennedy Space Center. He retired from the DuPont Plant in Belle in 2012 where he was affectionately known by his co-workers as "Earl."

