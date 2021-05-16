RANDALL "RANDY" ROY GOINS, 66, of South Charleston, passed away on May 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Roy and Ruth Goins.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Russ) Simpson; granddaughters, Kendall and Danni; brother, Curtis (Connie) Goins, and sisters, Donna Childress and Kim (Rockie) Stepp.
Randy was a 1973 graduate of South Charleston High School. He loved fishing, NASCAR, cooking and WVU sports. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be no funeral services, but a family gathering to celebrate his life which will be held at a later date.
Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com