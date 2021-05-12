RANDALL ROY GOINS, 66, of South Charleston, passed away on May 10, 2021 at Glasow Health and Rehabilitation Center. Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is in charge of cremation arrangements. A Memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.
