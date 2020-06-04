RANDALL WILSON JONES, 81, of Sand Fork, departed quickly from his earthly life on June 2, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Public graveside service will be at the Jedamski Family Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6. Public visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary in Glenville. As we continue to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking all precautions necessary. All visitors are required to wear face masks, social distance, and sanitize their hands when entering the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. is honored to assist the family of Randall Wilson Jones with arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, June 4, 2020
Ashworth, Anna - 11 a.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Cunningham, Jess - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Edwards, Hilda - Noon, Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin.
Hiser, Rebecca - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.
Hudak III, Michael - 2 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Charleston.
Leport, Gertrude - 2:30 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Radcliff, Dorothy - 11:30 a.m., Troy IOOF Cemetery, Troy.
Sands, Dennis - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Spratt, Charles - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens Cemetery, Danville.