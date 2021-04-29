RANDELL R. TRUMAN, 77, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord April 27, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer and an extended illness.
He was born March 18, 1944 at Oka, Calhoun County, the son of the late Greely and Ruby Simons Truman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Truman; and a sister, Wilma Boggs.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Jerie A. Schoolcraft Truman; his children, Randell (Sandy) Truman, Tamara Truman and Christine (Russ) Barber all of Sarasota, Fla.; three grandchildren, Dan (Tosha) Truman, Jessica Truman and A.J. Truman; two great granddaughters, Aubrey and Riley Truman; sisters, Virginia Dye of Gauley Bridge, Leona Jones of Ripley, Nina Sanchez of Spencer, Loretta Snodgrass of Left Hand and Netta Ruth Harold of Looneyville; best friend and "brother", Bernie Sharp of Fayetteville; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Daniel R. "Danny" Whited officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.
The visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 30 at the funeral home.
Donations are preferred to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com