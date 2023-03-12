RANDOLPH ROBERTS HALL, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., died Feb. 8 at the Cardinal Healthcare Center in Raleigh, N.C. He was 82. He was born in New Orleans.
Hall was the son of Dr. Carl B. Hall, a family physician in Charleston, and Virginia Eastman Hall.
He attended Charleston High School and graduated from Hampden-Sydney College, where he excelled in football and organic chemistry. Between his studies and athletic endeavors, Randy spent his free hours hunting, fishing, mountain climbing and composing sweet love letters to high school sweetheart, the former Beth Holsclaw.
After graduating from the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, he volunteered to join the U.S. Army and served at Walter Reed Army Medical Center Dental Corps in Washington, D.C.
In 1968, Dr. Hall settled in Raleigh, where he built a very successful dental practice. He was loved by his patients as well as the devoted staff he considered family.
Known affectionately as Big Randy, his personality shone larger than life. His energy and curiosity resulted in his ability to excel in anything that interested him - he was an airplane pilot, a talented chef, an avid reader and an expert gardener. His tomatoes were highly desired by friends and neighbors.
Dr. Hall was passionate about spending time in the woods and waters that surrounded his family camp near Millboro, VA. A dedicated member at Big Spring Hunt Club, he served as club president from 2002 to 2012. The friendships he forged there and at the Carolina Country Club lasted a lifetime.
Dr. Hall is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Beth. He also leaves son, Randy Jr., and his wife, Linda, and their two daughters, Ava and Hannah; and daughter, Mary Lovell Piraino and her husband, Chad. Also he is survived by his sister, Jane E. Hall of Edwards, Co., and brothers Carl B. "Bemo" Hall Jr. of Charleston and John E. Hall of Austin, Tx.
A small family service was held March 6 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Raleigh.
Memorials may be made to Transitions LIfeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC, 27607 and to the church at 1520 Canterbury Rd., Raleigh, NC, 27608.