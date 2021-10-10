RANDOLPH W. "RANDY" YARBROUGH, 74, of Nitro passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at his residence after a long illness surrounded by his family.
Randy was born in 1947 to the late Ira Lee and Virginia Lee Yarbrough. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Gale Yarbrough and son, Victor Scott Yarbrough.
He was a 1966 graduate of South Charleston High School and was a US Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He worked 35 years in the telephone industry starting with C & P Telephone Company in 1966 then Bell Atlantic, retiring from Verizon in 2001. Ten years of his retirement was spent as a volunteer campground host at his beloved Kanawha State Forest where he spent many happy days and nights with the family and friends. He held a great love for all wilderness areas of West Virginia.
Randy's greatest gift was that he could repair almost anything, his skills included electronics and mechanics and he could diagnose and repair what ailed most any machine or system. He spent many years repairing all matter of electronic devices out of his residence in Nitro. He also designed unique custom electronics systems not then available in the marketplace. His basement was his creative place and his sanctuary. His loving family was the force behind him, his accomplishments would not have been possible without their support.
Left to cherish Randy's memories are his daughter, Barbara G. Yarbrough and granddaughter, Brittany A. Hawks both of Nitro; brother, James Douglas Yarbrough (Ora) of Wilmington, NC and sister, Patricia L. "Patty" Pulliam of South Charleston, WV; niece, Claire Rader of South Charleston.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Chris Kimbro officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Sissonville with military honors.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Kanawha State Forest Foundation, In Memory of Randolph W. Yarbrough, 7500 Kanawha State Forest Drive, Charleston, WV 25314,