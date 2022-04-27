RANDY C. HODGES went home to be with his Lord on April 23, 2022 at age 68 after a long battle with cancer.
Randy was born to Mary & Charles Hodges on October 15, 1953 in Charleston, WV. He graduated from DuPont High School in 1971 where he was active in various sports. After high school he was employed by DuPont Chemical Plant in Belle for 36 years as a pipefitter echanic.
Randy and his wife Anna met in 1974 and were married August 12, 1977. They were blessed with two amazing sons, whom he taught to be kind to all animals, and to cherish all the friendships you develop thru the years.
Randy had many dogs throughout his life and loved them all. Family was very important to Randy and loving his brothers, sharing a special bond throughout their life. With every bout of cancer and other illnesses, Randy's faith in his Lord grew stronger and stronger.
Preceding him in death were his mother and father; brothers, Duck, Larry, Charles Jr. and Russell and his beloved nephew, Andy.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Anna; sons, Charles "Rusty" (Karen) of South Charleston and Corey (Mikaela) of Poland, Maine; beloved grandsons, Jadon, Josh and Jacob. Randy's happiest times were spent watching them playing soccer or just spending time with them, hanging out and throwing frisbee's and balls with his beloved dog, Jesse.
Randy's Celebration of Life is for someone that was loved by so many, from the kids he coached in his earlier days to the Church where he served as a deacon.
His Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday April 29, 2022 at the Putney Memorial Church, across from Tudors below Malden with Shawn Shamblin and Gary Johnson officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to ASPCA by visiting www.secure.aspca.org-onate or Wounded Warrier Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.