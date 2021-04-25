RANDY D. BROWN, Age 46 of Montgomery WV passed away Thursday April 22, 2021. Randy was a graduate of Valley High School, class of 1992. He was involved in a local wrestling club as "The Total Eclipse" and worked for Triple A Entertainment. Randy was always light hearted and quick to smile. His big heart will be dearly missed by his family and good friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his father William Darnell Brown and is survived by his Mother Marthenia Brown, His sister Susan McLane (Matt) of Kenna, brother Dwayne (Candi) of Winifrede, brother Daniel (Sarah) of Ridgeview, nephew Adrian Crowder, nephew Nathan Brown, niece Danielle Baisden (Caleb), nephew Jacob Brown, niece Allison McLane, great niece Rebecca Baisden, and many good friends.
Funeral service will be on Monday April 26, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Chester Bird officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com