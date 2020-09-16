RANDY "DUMPLIN" LEE BARNETT, 54, of Green Valley passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Peyton Hospice House following a long illness. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, September 17, at Fairview Cemetery, Nettie. Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com. Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
