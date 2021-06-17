RANDY JOE ROSE age 59 of Ohley died June 13, 2021. He was born July 30, 1961 in Charleston and was the son of the late Denna Dominick and Elizabeth Butcher Rose.
Surviving children Miranda Rose of Ohley, Randy Joe Rose II and Sonny James Rose of Ohley; step daughter Harley Stapleton of Alum Creek and step-son Izaiah Stapleton; Brothers Billy Rose (Norma) of Sharon, Paul Rose (Brenda) of Chelyan and Timmy Rose (Darcilla) of McCalla, Ala; sisters June Maggard of Cabin Creek and Joy Johnson (Larry) of Dawes.
Service will be at 12 Noon on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Paul Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.