RANDY LEE BRAGG II, born December 28, 1981, at Man, departed this life on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Becco United Baptist Church at Amherstdale. His remains will be cremated and final resting place to be determined. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville, WV, are serving the Bragg Family.
Funerals for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Allison, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Mt. Liberty Church, Big Springs.
Crowder, Jack - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Davis, Robert - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Goode Sr., John - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Gruspe, Cinderella - 3:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jane Lew.
Pearson, Fred - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
Starner, Shirley - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
White, Patricia - 2:30 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Woodell, Charlotte - 3 p.m., Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.