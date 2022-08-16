Thank you for Reading.

Randy Lee Easter
RANDY LEE EASTER, 63, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022 at his home in Charleston with the love of his family surrounding him. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, he came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Randy was born to the late Peyton and Peggy Easter on January 12, 1959. It was apparent at an early age that building and/or fixing things would be his calling as he was known to carry a hammer through the yard, while still in diapers, eager to assist with his father's latest project. Randy was the oldest of 4 children including, Peyton Thomas (Tom Jr.), Vicky and Clinton.

