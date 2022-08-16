RANDY LEE EASTER, 63, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022 at his home in Charleston with the love of his family surrounding him. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, he came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Randy was born to the late Peyton and Peggy Easter on January 12, 1959. It was apparent at an early age that building and/or fixing things would be his calling as he was known to carry a hammer through the yard, while still in diapers, eager to assist with his father's latest project. Randy was the oldest of 4 children including, Peyton Thomas (Tom Jr.), Vicky and Clinton.
He worked for many years with his father building houses in the St. Albans area and as a carpenter for Thomas Memorial Hospital.
While working at the hospital, he met the love of his life and best friend, Johna. They would marry and go on to raise two children who could not have been luckier to have them as parents.
"Dad" then started his own business as a contractor, carpenter, and master electrician. He built and remodeled many homes in the Kanawha Valley. He was an extreme enthusiast of antique cars who was always in search of his next hotrod. He was a founding member of the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop car show, serving as president for several years. He earned the nickname of "Mr. Boulevard" through his years of leadership.
Randy will be lovingly remembered by his wife and "Sweetie" of 30 years, Johna Alessandrini Easter; son: James "Jimmy" Matthew Easter (Christina); daughter: Jessica Rae Easter; sisters-in-law, Nice Cook, Jackie Alessandrini and Linda White; niece, Sarah Elizabeth Spencer (Ryan), nephew, Samuel Austin Cook; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He will also be dearly missed by his car friends from the Rod Run and Doo Wop family, the Mustang Club, and the Chargers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Peyton Thomas Easter Sr. and mother, Peggy Elaine Easter.
Randy will be honored in a celebration of life on Thursday, August 18, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Services will begin at 7 p.m. and the family will receive visitors beginning at 5 p.m.
The family gives special thanks to Cathy and Jo at Kanawha Hospice and Amber Bach, LVAD coordinator at University of Kentucky Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Randy's name to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association or the Transplant House of Cleveland.