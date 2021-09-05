RANDY LEE GREATHOUSE, age 66, passed away unexpectedly September 1st, 2021, at his home. Randy is survived by his sister, Lorie Henley, his nephew, Cody Allen Henley, and his daughter, Chelsea Greathouse. He is preceded in death by his parents Anna Ruth Greathouse and Roscoe F. Greathouse, his brother Richard Allen Greathouse and his wife Robin Lynn Greathouse. Randy was born in Charleston WV, at McMillion hospital on August 12th, 1955, to parents Anna Ruth Greathouse and Roscoe F. Greathouse. Randy and Robin were married January 29, 1977, during the Rockefeller Blizzard, and were married 38 years. The loving couple had one child, Chelsea Lynn Greathouse, who was born October 11, 1987. Their little Greathouse family was almost inseparable, they would always be there for one another. Before retirement, Randy worked as a Store Merchandiser. Through his employment and after he always maintained his love not only for his family but also for his animals, motorcycles, gardening, and being involved with neighborhood gossip and mischief. Even in his older days he loved to be rambunctious and would purposely begin to harass his sister, Lorie, starting at the beginning of November each year in anticipation of her Christmas cookies.
Randy will always be known and remembered for being wild in his younger days, his infamous sarcasm and infectious laugh, but most importantly his everlasting love for his family.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter and younger sister, his family, and his neighbors. Per his final wishes, he will be cremated and there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, he would like donations to the Huntington Museum of Art or the Kanawha Humane Society.Send reply to Box 5083 c/o Gazette Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E, Charleston, WV 25301
