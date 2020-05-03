RANDY LEE MATHEWS, 64, of Cross Lanes, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was born and raised in Charleston, W.Va., and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. He retired from Union Carbide / Dow with over 25 years of service.
He was a good man who loved his family and did everything in his power to help and take care of them. He wasn't complicated and enjoyed life's simplest pleasures the most. His favorite places were sitting in front of the television watching old westerns or spending time with his friends on his back deck. He was loved by his wife, his daughter, his stepsons and all of his grandchildren, and he loved his cat, Hermie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Mathews and Dolores Neal; and stepson, Steven Bare.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Mathews; stepmother, Charlotte Mathews; his siblings, Larry Mathews (Quana), and Karen Mathews (Eric); his daughter, Kristin Schuchardt and her husband Mark; stepson, Sterling Bare and his wife Cara; and his grandchildren, Judah, Ryan, Bailey and William.
A private service will be held next week and a public service will be held in the near future after virus restrictions have been lifted.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome .com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.