RANDY MARK FITZWATER, age 66, of Boomer, died July 25, 2020.
He was born January 17, 1954, and was the son of the late Eugene Ray and Hazel Maxine Handshaw Fitzwater. He was also predeceased by his brother, David Ray Fitzwater.
He was retired from Verizon, worked for Perspecta, and was a security guard. He also was a former school bus driver for Fayette County.
Surviving: Wife, Nancy Hamrick Fitzwater; son, Josh Fitzwater of Boomer; and brothers, David Fitzwater and wife Karen of Charleston, and John Fitzwater and Paula Trent of Smithers.
The family will have a private service and there will not be a public service at this time.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements.