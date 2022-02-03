RANDY MERLE BRADLEY, 73, of Wharton WV passed away on January 27, 2022.
He was born on January 24, 1949 in Cazy, WV to the late William Seybert and Anna (Gayheart) Bradley. He was also preceded in death by his nine brothers and sisters, Mason, Manuel, McKinley, Marie, Mazie, Margie, Ruby, Myrna, and Marce; and a special son in law Robert "Bobby" Elkins.
Randy was a retired Coal Miner and a member of the UMWA. He was a big jokester and loved to scare people. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved running bunnies out of the brush, tracking all the big bucks, digging ginseng, and hooking the biggest fish. Everyone enjoyed spending time in the mountains with Randy. His family meant more to him than anything. They were his world! We will cherish all of the wonderful memories we have with him.
Randy is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Arlene (Ball) Bradley; two children, Mary Ann (Stacey) Roberts of Wharton WV, and Jerry Wayne Bradley of Sumerco WV; five grandchildren, Heather (Cody) Buckner of Wharton WV, Alyssa (Matt) Prichard of Wharton WV, Hunter Bradley of Madison WV, Karley (Dustin) Bradley of Red House WV and Hayden Bradley of Foster WV; four great-grandchildren, Casen Buckner, Carlena Prichard, Jacelyn Buckner and Abigail Wheeler. Randy was looking forward to the birth of his newest great-granddaughter Randi Ann Prichard. He leaves behind a host of family and friends who loved him beyond measure.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring love and support during this tragic time.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 4 at Handley Funeral Home with Matthew Johner and Don Tabor officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.