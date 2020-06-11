RANDY O. RHODES, 67, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 8, 2020, at Boone Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Arlon and Marcella White Rhodes.
Randy is survived by daughter Sabrina Jean Rhodes of Elkview; brother Orville Rhodes of Clendenin; sisters Lena Maslenka of Brunswick, Ohio, Wanda Cobb of Lake Wales, Fla., Judy Wilson of Medina, Ohio, and Shelba Shamblin of Elkview.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Bob Fields officiating. Burial will be in the Rhodes Cemetery Clendenin.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.