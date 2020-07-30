RANDY OWEN McDANIEL, 61, of Charleston, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born February 3, 1959, in Charleston.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Margaret, and his brother, Jay.
He is survived by his sister, Debby Walker, husband David, of Elkview; brother Wes of Charleston, and brother Tim, his wife Mindy, of Charleston. Also left to mourn his loss are his beloved nephews, Caleb, his wife Olivia, Joshua, and Collin; and very special family of the heart, Johnna Rubin, Lee Anne Burke, Chasity Rubin and Corey Otzenberger.
Randy had been living in Lippert Terrace in Kanawha City for several years and had made many friends in the building. He was always helping someone there. He loved the Washington Redskins and watching football and basketball on TV. He split his loyalties between WVU and Marshall University. He loved going to family get togethers and had recently attended the annual McDaniel Family Reunion on July 4th. He especially loved the desserts.
We will miss his crazy dry humor, writings, poems and lists. Randy had the best handwriting skills of anyone in our family. He attended McGwiggan Grade School, Horace Mann Jr. High, where he played football, and graduated from Charleston High School in 1977. Randy loved to fish with his brothers and friends on the Cranberry River where our family has a camp nearby. He made a few trips to Dale Hollow Lake with his Uncles and Cousins. For many years he and his brother Jay organized a Carp Rodeo Fishing Tournament on the Kanawha River. It was the highlight of the summer for many years. When he was younger and healthier, he played touch football either in our front yard or on the lawn at the Columbia Gas Building. There was always a pickup basketball game in our backyard where Dad had installed a net. He was on the basketball team at South Ruffner Presbyterian Church when he was younger. Growing up in Porter Hollow, we all formed lasting friendships with our cousins and friends, and still stay in touch with many of them. Randy will be missed by all who knew him.
Our family keeps getting smaller and smaller, so please love yours and keep in touch with them.
Due to the current social distancing guidelines, there will be no service other than a graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery, Charleston, at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
. . .
I took a walk with Jesus today.
I laughed and cried at the words He had to say.
We prayed for those who had passed away.
But He said it would be alright, we would be with them again someday.
I took a walk with Jesus today, but it had to come to an end.
But that's alright; I'll walk with him again.
Randy McDaniel May 24, 2015