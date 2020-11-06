RANDY PRATT was born in Charleston, to Lena Pratt and Andrew Burns on September 12, 1953. He was proceeded in death by his wife Roxanne Crocket Pratt and his parents. He attended Charleston High School where he was on the Track Team. He later entered the Army for a short term.
Upon his return he worked in construction for many years and after he retired he continued to work several odd jobs. Randy read the Bible every day! There wasn't anything that he would not do for his family.
He leaves to mourn his passing children Christy Crocket, Kista McNeal Randy Moss (Lydia) Alica Crocket and Randy Pratt, Jr., Joshua Howard; Brothers Wavey Pratt, Van Pratt, Bobby Burns, & Jerry Burns: Sisters Bobbie Pratt Robinson, Teresa (Sterling) Pratt; also a devoted cousin Michael Ellis. Randy had a special bond with his grandson Budda and granddaughter Tierra, along with eighteen (18) additional grand children and thirteen (13) great-grand children.
Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Preston Funeral Home at 4:30 pm.
