RANDY ROSS STINSON, 68, of Nitro, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Walker.
Randy was a loving son, father, and life partner. He was a 1971 graduate of the Herbert Hoover High School, and served his country in the U.S. Army. Randy also worked for Carbide and retired from DuPont. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, his beloved dogs, and tinkering around his house. He was also an avid gardener and loved old antique cars.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Brandy Stinson; son, Chris Stinson; father, Jack Walker; significant other, Dorothy Chapman; and grandchild, Vanessa Stinson.
A visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Burial will be honored at 1 p.m., Friday, October 9, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.