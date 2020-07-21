RANDY WAYNE RAMBO KIRK, of Ranger, WV, born November 16, 1990, passed away July 8, 2020 at the age of Twenty Nine years, Seven months and Twenty Two days. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post #111, Hamlin, WV.
He was preceded in death by Grandparents; Arlene Kirk, Randall Kirk and Oscar Clyde Runyon, cousin; Angel Edwards.
Randy is survived by his father; Randolph Edward Kirk, mother; Donna Dale Runyon Adkins, grandmother; Katie Lou Runyon (Harlan Adkins), one son; Kaleb Randall, two daughters; Madilyn Rae, Jadalyn Sky, one brother; Little Ricky Runyon, two sisters; Marissa Mary Kirk (Dylan Bott) and Tasha (Danny) May, Special companion; Tiffany Smith and Battle buddy; Will Steen.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to Noon, Wednesday, July 22, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Funeral Service will be Noon, Wednesday, July 22, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Chris Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow at Sias Cemetery, Big Creek, Sias, WV. In lieu of flowers please make donations towards funeral expenses.